UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Council Of Judges Must Complete Nominations Or Risk Derailing Reforms- State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:00 AM

Ukraine Council of Judges Must Complete Nominations or Risk Derailing Reforms- State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The Ukrainian Council of Judges must nominate judges to participate in the country's new Ethics Council lest they risk derailing judicial reform efforts, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"In July, Ukraine enacted an historic law that provides an opportunity for true reform of the judiciary... On September 13, however, Ukraine's Council of Judges refused to nominate Ukrainian judges to participate in the process, a refusal that threatens to derail the promise of real judicial reform in Ukraine. There is still time to save this effort. The Council of Judges can fulfill its obligation to implement the law and put forward nominations," Price said in a statement on Thursday.

The Ethics Council would be composed of three members of the judiciary as well as three international experts, and would be tasked with screening both current and future members of Ukraine's highest court - the High Council of Justice, the statement said.

Price also said the United States remains firmly committed to assisting Ukraine with its reform efforts so that the country can continue on its path toward Euro-Atlantic integration, and that such reforms will bring more jobs, opportunities, fairness and justice to the Ukrainian people.

Related Topics

Ukraine Price United States July September Jobs Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

3 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

2 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

3 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.