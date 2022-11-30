UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Embassy Employee In Madrid 'lightly' Injured By Letter Bomb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 11:28 PM

Ukraine embassy employee in Madrid 'lightly' injured by letter bomb

A security guard at Ukraine's embassy in Madrid was lightly injured Wednesday while opening a letter bomb addressed to the Ukrainian ambassador, prompting Kyiv to boost security at its embassies

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :A security guard at Ukraine's embassy in Madrid was lightly injured Wednesday while opening a letter bomb addressed to the Ukrainian ambassador, prompting Kyiv to boost security at its embassies.

The letter, which arrived by regular post, exploded as the guard opened it in the embassy garden, said the central government's representative in Madrid, Mercedes Gonzalez.

"Fortunately it was not serious, the person has a small injury to his right hand. The letter was addressed to the ambassador," she said during an interview with tv station Telemadrid.

A police source said the man had been "lightly" injured and "went himself to a hospital" for treatment.

Spain's National Police force were informed at around 1:00 pm (1200 GMT) of an explosion at the Ukranian embassy in Madrid, the source added.

Police have opened an investigation "which includes the participation of forensic police," the source said without giving further details.

A security cordon was put in place by the police around the embassy, located in a leafy residential area in northern Madrid.

A man who lives in front of the embassy, who asked not to be identified, told AFP that he had stepped out to walk his dogs and now police where preventing him from returning home.

"I heard it, I thought it was gunshot. It was not too loud," he said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ordered the strengthening of security at all Ukrainian embassies, Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on social media after the letter bomb went off.

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has spoken with Ukraine's ambassador to Spain by telephone "to ask about the well-being of the Ukrainian worker who was injured," the Spanish foreign ministry said in a statement.

Albares also contacted Kuleba by telephone to express his "support and solidarity", it added.

Related Topics

Injured Police Ukraine Social Media Mercedes Man Madrid Spain Post TV All From Government

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka v Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores

Sri Lanka v Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores

1 minute ago
 Poland v Argentina World Cup starting line-ups

Poland v Argentina World Cup starting line-ups

1 minute ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

1 minute ago
 Musk Says Plans to Make Twitter 2.0 More Transpare ..

Musk Says Plans to Make Twitter 2.0 More Transparent, 'Even-Handed'

1 minute ago
 US Should Fine-Tune, Not Impose More Sanctions on ..

US Should Fine-Tune, Not Impose More Sanctions on Iran for Role in Ukraine - Spe ..

19 minutes ago
 IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review law and order s ..

IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review law and order situation

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.