UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Expects Deescalation After Putin-Biden Talks - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 02:00 AM

Ukraine Expects Deescalation After Putin-Biden Talks - Official

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Ukraine expects diplomatic activity to achieve deescalation of the Ukrainian issue after talks between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the senior adviser to the presidential administration of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, told RBC-Ukraine on Tuesday.

"These talks between presidents Biden and Putin are part of a broad dialogue that began six months ago, which is not limited to just one or several high-level talks ... The tone of the statements and basic positions of the American side unambiguously lean toward the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We expect reliable deescalation in the region as the result of talks," Podolyak said.

Putin and Biden held two-hour bilateral talks on Tuesday evening in the format of video conference. The discussion of the Ukrainian issue took most of the presidents' attention. Biden expressed concerns over movement of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border. Putin responded that NATO was making dangerous attempts to conquer Ukrainian territory and was building up its military potential at Russian borders. Moreover, the Russian president highlighted that Moscow was interested in obtaining reliable, legally fixed guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward and would not deploy offensive weapons in countries bordering Russia.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Border

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deput ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deputy PM

1 hour ago
 Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

2 hours ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

2 hours ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

2 hours ago
 17 held with contraband

17 held with contraband

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.