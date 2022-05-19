UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Frustrated With US Reluctance to Supply Multiple Launch Rocket Systems - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The Ukrainian government is frustrated with the Biden administration's reluctance to deliver Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, Politico said in a report.

Ukrainian officials are frustrated that their calls for the United States to arm them with long-range MLRS are being resisted by the White House, the report said on Wednesday, citing a congressional staffer with knowledge of recent talks on arming Ukraine.

Ukraine believes the MLRS to be critical to outgunning Russia in artillery engagements across the Donbas region, where forces of the self-declared Donetsk and Lugansk peoples republics are receiving support from Russia in their effort to maintain autonomy from Kiev, the report said.

The Biden administration remains in active discussions about whether to deliver MLRS to Ukraine, with worries persisting at the White House that the Kremlin could view the shipment of such systems as escalatory, the report said.

The US M270 MLRS requested by Ukraine was designed specifically to fire a dozen rockets and drive away to reload before artillery can zone in on the systems, the added.

The US M270 MLRS systems are able to fire farther than any weapon currently possessed by Ukraine, according to the report.

