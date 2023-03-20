Ukraine Loses Over 245 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day- Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Ukraine has lost more than 245 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"In the Donetsk direction, ... over 255 Ukrainian soldiers have been eliminated over the past day," the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, a Grad multiple launch rocket launcher, and an Msta-B howitzer were destroyed, the ministry added.