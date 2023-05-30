UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Making Attempts To Disorganize Work At ZNPP - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Ukraine Making Attempts to Disorganize Work at ZNPP - Putin

Ukraine is making attempts to disorganize the work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Ukraine is making attempts to disorganize the work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We must understand that there are other threats related, for example, to the attempts to disorganize work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by using some dirty devices connected to the nuclear industry. We talked about it," Putin said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Industry

Recent Stories

Burundi, Russia to Sign Agreements on Energy at Ru ..

Burundi, Russia to Sign Agreements on Energy at Russia-Africa Summit - Burundian ..

3 minutes ago
 Georgia to Serve EU Interests Only After Receiving ..

Georgia to Serve EU Interests Only After Receiving Member Status - Ruling Party ..

3 minutes ago
 Iranian Top Military Commander Says Tehran Ready t ..

Iranian Top Military Commander Says Tehran Ready to Export Military Equipment

3 minutes ago
 Most Swiss Oppose Adding 'Third Gender' Option in ..

Most Swiss Oppose Adding 'Third Gender' Option in Official Records - Poll

3 minutes ago
 NATO Deceived Russia When Promised Not to Expand E ..

NATO Deceived Russia When Promised Not to Expand East - Putin

17 minutes ago
 Belarusian Energy Ministry Dismisses Reports on Re ..

Belarusian Energy Ministry Dismisses Reports on Release of Radionuclides at NPP

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.