Ukraine Making Attempts to Disorganize Work at ZNPP - Putin

Ukraine is making attempts to disorganize the work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Ukraine is making attempts to disorganize the work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We must understand that there are other threats related, for example, to the attempts to disorganize work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by using some dirty devices connected to the nuclear industry. We talked about it," Putin said.