Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Ukraine Needs More High-Precision Rockets, Drone Systems - Zelenskyy's Aide

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Ukraine still needs heavy military equipment, high-precision rockets, drone systems, air defense munition and other weaponry to counter Russia's special military operation, head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andriy Yermak said on Friday.

"We still need heavy military equipment, heavy arms. We need high precision rockets and missiles, drone systems, some of air defense munition and ammunition and many other things," Yermak said during a virtual conversation organized by the Atlantic Council.

Since the beginning of Russia's special operation, the Ukrainian military has been receiving an unprecedented amount of military equipment from about 14 countries with the United States being the largest contributor.

Among a wide range of military equipment being supplied there are more than 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 5,500 Javelin anti-armor systems, 700 Switchblade drones, and 90 M777 155mm howitzers.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden authorized an additional $100 million in military aid for Ukraine, using his presidential drawdown authority for the 10th time. The package will include 18 M777 howitzers and three AN/TPQ-36 radar systems among other pieces of equipment. On the same day, the US Senate passed a $40 billion Ukraine aid bill.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, and the civilian population is not in danger.

