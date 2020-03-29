Ukraine Reports More Than 100 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 418 - Health Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Ukraine has increased to 418 after 109 new cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"According to the data of the Public Health Center, Ukraine had 418 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 10:00 [07:00 AM GMT] on March 29, nine [patients] died, and five patients recovered [four adults and one child].

Over the past 24 hours, 109 new cases were recorded," the ministry said on its official Telegram channel.

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian government declared a state of emergency until April 24 to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.