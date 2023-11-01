Open Menu

Ukraine Reports Most Extensive Russian Shelling This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Ukraine reports most extensive Russian shelling this year

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Ukraine said Wednesday that Russia had shelled more than 100 settlements over the last 24 hours -- more than in any single day so far this year.

Moscow has fired millions of shells on cities, towns and villages along the frontlines since it launched its offensive last February, reducing several across the eastern part of the country to rubble.

"Over the last 24 hours, the enemy shelled 118 settlements in 10 regions. This is the highest number of cities and villages that have come under attack since the start of the year," Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said in a post on social media.

Kyiv also reported a Russian attack on an oil refinery in Kremenchuk, a central industrial city.

There were no casualties but it took almost 100 firefighters several hours to put out the resulting blaze, Klymenko said.

Kyiv and the West fear Russia will escalate their attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of the cold winter -- as Moscow did last year.

The overnight shelling in the northeastern Kharkiv region killed one person, and another was killed in the southern Kherson region, local officials said.

A Russian drone attack on the southern city of Nikopol meanwhile killed a 59-year-old woman and injured four others, Dnipropetrovsk governor Sergiy Lysak said Wednesday.

Ukraine's air force said Wednesday it shot down 18 of 20 Russian drones launched overnight, while Russia's defence ministry said it shot down Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk and Kursk regions, which border Ukraine.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Interior Minister Social Media Oil Kursk Bryansk Kherson Nikopol Kremenchuk Dnipropetrovsk Kharkiv February Border Women Post Million

Recent Stories

MoEc, ICA sign agreement to implement training pro ..

MoEc, ICA sign agreement to implement training programmes on AML/CFT mechanisms

41 minutes ago
 PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Pale ..

PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Palestinians

56 minutes ago
 IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

58 minutes ago
 NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply c ..

NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply case

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cu ..

Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cup 2023 matches

2 hours ago
 EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. So ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histor ..

3 hours ago
 No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at ..

No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza ..

3 hours ago
 Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

3 hours ago
 Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#03 ..

Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#039;s National Day celebration

3 hours ago
 ‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for ..

‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for November 2023

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World