Ukraine To Host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, Venue Under Discussion - Culture Minister

May 16, 2022

Ukraine is planning to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 and will be choosing the city for the event in the future, Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko said on Monday

"I assume that a discussion will take place (concerning the venue for next year's Eurovision). I think we should focus on the fact that the contest will be held in Ukraine. Some have begun to call for backup venues. No. It is 100% (going to be in Ukraine). Where exactly, in rebuilt Mariupol or another city, the parties will hold consultations," Tkachenko told the Ukraine 24 broadcaster.

On Sunday, a Ukrainian band won the Eurovision song contest with a performance in honor of Ukrainian mothers. The contest's non-transparent ranking system received criticism after a Romanian jury panel said they did not cast votes for Ukraine, contrary to what was shown in the final voice count.

Several other countries came forward saying the voting was manipulated.

After the performance, the band's leader spoke in English, urging viewers to support Ukraine and nationalist Azov battalion pinned in Mariupol. The organizers ordinarily prohibit making any political statements from the stage, but the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) described the incident as "a humanitarian gesture rather than a political one."

The EBU announced on February 25 that Russia will not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022 due to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

