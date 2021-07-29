UrduPoint.com
Ukraine To Lift Mask Mandate After Most Of Population Vaccinated - Chief Sanitary Doctor

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Ukraine to Lift Mask Mandate After Most of Population Vaccinated - Chief Sanitary Doctor

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The cancellation of the mandatory wearing of face masks in Ukraine is possible, but only after most of the population is vaccinated against coronavirus, the country's chief sanitary doctor, Igor Kuzin, told the newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda.

"We can consider [canceling mandatory wearing of masks] only when the majority of the population is vaccinated and when there is a guarantee that not a single person who takes off the mask in a public or crowded place risks transmitting the infection," Kuzin said.

He also expressed confidence that Ukrainians would still wear masks in fall and winter. At the same time, Kuzin noted that there were now no signs of a coronavirus pandemic peak in the country.

"So far, we can say that there are no signs of COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine. The situation is calm, but we must use this calmness for vaccination," he said.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, more than 3 million people, or 7.2%, have been vaccinated with at least one dose, of which 1.87 million have completed the course.

