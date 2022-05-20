Ukraine To Receive 15 Gepard Anti-Aircraft Weapons From Germany In July - Reports
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2022 | 07:15 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Fifteen Gepard air-defense tanks will be delivered to Ukraine from Germany in July, the dpa news agency reported on Friday.
According to dpa, the dates were agreed upon during a conversation between defense ministers of the two countries.