Ukraine to Receive 15 Gepard Anti-Aircraft Weapons from Germany in July - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Fifteen Gepard air-defense tanks will be delivered to Ukraine from Germany in July, the dpa news agency reported on Friday.

According to dpa, the dates were agreed upon during a conversation between defense ministers of the two countries.