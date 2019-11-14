UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine To Strengthen Military Cooperation With Poland - General Staff

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 08:50 PM

Ukraine to Strengthen Military Cooperation With Poland - General Staff

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Ukraine and Poland have agreed on future steps to increase military cooperation between their armed forces, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday.

The Ukrainian military delegation, led by Lt. General Sergey Naev, the general staff's deputy chief, visited Poland from November 12-14.

"During our working visit, we have studied the Republic of Poland's experience as a NATO [North Atlantic Treaty Organization] member, in particular, the operating procedures of the joint forces command's structural subdivisions, the operating procedures during operations and the commanders' authority.

.. We have also agreed on the next steps regarding the enhancement of military cooperation between our countries' armed forces," the general staff posted on Facebook.

Naev also briefed the Polish side on the current situation in Donbas.

In 2016, Warsaw and Kiev signed a defense cooperation agreement, creating a legal framework for further defense cooperation initiatives.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Facebook Visit Warsaw Kiev Poland November 2016 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ali Usman takes fiv ..

1 minute ago

31St Convocation Of Pakistan Navy Engineering Coll ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Financial Services Authority extends MoU wit ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai World Central passenger traffic reaches 1.3m ..

22 minutes ago

Egyptian President visits ADNOC’s stand at ADIPE ..

52 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives astronauts Hazza Al Mansour ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.