Ukraine to Strengthen Military Cooperation With Poland - General Staff

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Ukraine and Poland have agreed on future steps to increase military cooperation between their armed forces, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday.

The Ukrainian military delegation, led by Lt. General Sergey Naev, the general staff's deputy chief, visited Poland from November 12-14.

"During our working visit, we have studied the Republic of Poland's experience as a NATO [North Atlantic Treaty Organization] member, in particular, the operating procedures of the joint forces command's structural subdivisions, the operating procedures during operations and the commanders' authority.

.. We have also agreed on the next steps regarding the enhancement of military cooperation between our countries' armed forces," the general staff posted on Facebook.

Naev also briefed the Polish side on the current situation in Donbas.

In 2016, Warsaw and Kiev signed a defense cooperation agreement, creating a legal framework for further defense cooperation initiatives.