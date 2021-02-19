(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to impose sanctions against 19 legal entities and 8 individuals, including the owners of aircraft on which flights to Russia were carried out, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

"Having considered this issue, the NSDC made a decision to take urgent measures to return the state property of the people of Ukraine.

Also, law enforcement agencies were tasked with clarifying the circumstances under which state property ended up in private hands. By the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, sanctions were applied to 19 legal entities and eight individuals, including five aircraft on which flights were carried out on the Kiev-Moscow route. The sanctions have also been applied to the companies that service these aircraft," the statement says.

The sanctions are imposed by presidential decree.