Ukrainian Hacker Claims To Have Disclosed Plans Of Ukraine's Military Command

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 07:15 PM

All plans of the Ukrainian military command have been disclosed and transferred to "the right place," Ukrainian hacker nicknamed Joker, who has relocated to the Donetsk People's Republic, told Sputnik on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, the hacker said that he managed to crack the US-made Delta situational awareness system used by Ukrainian troops.

"Absolutely everything.

All the data that the Ukrainian command has on its troops and on Russian troops. A large dump (downloaded database) has already been handed over to the right place and I showed only a small part," the hacker said.

Delta is a system for collecting, processing and displaying information about enemy forces, coordinating defense forces, and providing situational awareness. According to the hacker, Delta was jointly assembled by the United States and Ukraine in accordance with the NATO standards.

