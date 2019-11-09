UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Nationalist Leader Detained In Poland At Russia's Request - Ombudswoman

Sat 09th November 2019 | 10:08 PM

A deputy chairman of the Ukrainian National Assembly - Ukrainian People's Self-Defence (nationalist organization, banned in Russia), Ihor Mazur, has been detained in Poland at Russia's request, Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) A deputy chairman of the Ukrainian National Assembly - Ukrainian People's Self-Defence (nationalist organization, banned in Russia), Ihor Mazur, has been detained in Poland at Russia's request, Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said on Saturday.

"On November 11, [court] in the town of Chelm will decide on the custody of our colleague with a view to extraditing him to Russia," Denisova wrote on Facebook.

The ombudswoman urged the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to facilitate Mazur's release as soon as possible.

A lawmaker from ex-President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party, meanwhile, said that a Ukrainian consul had already visited Mazur, who was provided with legal assistance.

"The Polish side has never extradited Ukrainians to Russia ... In the coming days, we must do everything to prevent this. I have appealed to the members of the Polish Sejm to stress the inadmissibility of Russia's actions toward Ukrainians," lawmaker Iryna Friz wrote on Facebook.

Mazur also works for the Ukrainian ombudswoman's office.

