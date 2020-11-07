UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Police To Takeover Security Of Armenian, Azeri Consulates After Kharkiv Incident

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:33 PM

Ukrainian Police to Takeover Security of Armenian, Azeri Consulates After Kharkiv Incident

Ukraine's National Police will take charge of providing security to all consulates of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the country after a shooting incident at Baku's mission in Kharkiv, chief law enforcer Igor Klimeno said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Ukraine's National Police will take charge of providing security to all consulates of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the country after a shooting incident at Baku's mission in Kharkiv, chief law enforcer Igor Klimeno said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that the consulate in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was targeted by gunfire without causing any injuries.

"The police will do everything to detain the persons involved in this audacious crime, and direct their efforts to prevent interethnic conflicts on the territory of our state.

All official representations of Azerbaijan and Armenia will soon be taken under police protection," Klimenko was quoted as saying in a statement published Saturday.

The police chief went on to urge Azerbaijani and Armenian expatriates in Ukraine to practice tolerance to one another.

Earlier in July, fistfights between members of the two diasporas took place in Moscow when fighting broke out between the South Caucasian neighbors.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Moscow Baku Armenia Kharkiv Azerbaijan July All

Recent Stories

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

8 minutes ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

8 minutes ago

Crowds converge in US cities to celebrate after Bi ..

8 minutes ago

After four years of chaos, Biden has tall order to ..

12 minutes ago

Tennis: Paris Masters ATP results

12 minutes ago

'Let's get started,' says VP-elect Harris after hi ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.