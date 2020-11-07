Ukrainian Police to Takeover Security of Armenian, Azeri Consulates After Kharkiv Incident

Ukraine's National Police will take charge of providing security to all consulates of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the country after a shooting incident at Baku's mission in Kharkiv, chief law enforcer Igor Klimeno said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Ukraine's National Police will take charge of providing security to all consulates of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the country after a shooting incident at Baku's mission in Kharkiv, chief law enforcer Igor Klimeno said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that the consulate in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was targeted by gunfire without causing any injuries.

"The police will do everything to detain the persons involved in this audacious crime, and direct their efforts to prevent interethnic conflicts on the territory of our state.

All official representations of Azerbaijan and Armenia will soon be taken under police protection," Klimenko was quoted as saying in a statement published Saturday.

The police chief went on to urge Azerbaijani and Armenian expatriates in Ukraine to practice tolerance to one another.

Earlier in July, fistfights between members of the two diasporas took place in Moscow when fighting broke out between the South Caucasian neighbors.