UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian President Hosts Guinea-Bissau Leader In Kiev

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Ukrainian President Hosts Guinea-Bissau Leader in Kiev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Guinea-Bissau's president, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, to Kiev on Wednesday, a day after the leader of the western African nation visited Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Guinea-Bissau's president, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, to Kiev on Wednesday, a day after the leader of the western African nation visited Russia.

"Guinea-Bissau's president, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, is the first African leader to come to our country since February 24. I am glad to welcome you to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on social media.

Embalo, who is the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, met with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss Western African security and the Ukrainian crisis, among other issues.

He said it was very important that the brotherly nations of Russia and Ukraine resume dialogue to allow for unfettered access of food and fertilizers to the global market. Russia, which launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, accuses the West of blocking vital exports.

