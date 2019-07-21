Ukrainian President Wants Technocrat to Head New Government

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday he would rather have an economist without political background at the helm of the next government.

Ukrainians went to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament, which will nominate the prime minister and form the government.

"I think this person needs to be an absolutely professional economist and have no political solutions. I want this person to be absolutely independent," Zelenskyy told reporters after casting his vote.

He said the parliament should not pick a prime minister among present or former speakers or faction leaders or those who had once held this post.

Zelenskyy ran against former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko in the first round of the presidential election in March. His Servant of the People party has been leading the polls, trailed by Opposition Platform - For Life. Tymoshenko's Fatherland is expected to barely get past the 5 percent threshold.

Up to 10 million Ukrainians living in rebel-controlled areas in the country's east are not taking part in the parliamentary vote. Ukraine has also barred Russian and Council of Europe's monitors from polling places.