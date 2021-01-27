UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Welcomes Adoption Of Law On Nationwide Referendum

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:20 AM

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Welcomes Adoption of Law on Nationwide Referendum

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomes the adoption by parliament of the law on a nationwide referendum, the presidential press service said in a statement.

The Ukrainian parliament adopted the presidential law on an all-Ukrainian referendum, which envisions the possibility of electronic voting.

The decision was on Tuesday supported by 255 parliamentarians with the required minimum of 226 votes. The document has yet to be signed by the president, it will take effect on the day following the day of its publication.

"Now Ukrainians in practice will be involved in making decisions that are important for the country, and the authorities will have to listen to the will of the people. The referendum is a significant tool for expanding democracy in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said as quoted by his press service.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament Democracy

Recent Stories

We may need to get vaccinated every year: Farida A ..

5 hours ago

Governments have experienced new challenges that r ..

6 hours ago

Fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum debates ..

8 hours ago

Transition to circular economy will enable UAE to ..

8 hours ago

UAE Ambassador meets Russian Deputy Minister of Fo ..

8 hours ago

Masti Khel slams India on its so called Republic D ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.