Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Welcomes Adoption of Law on Nationwide Referendum

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomes the adoption by parliament of the law on a nationwide referendum, the presidential press service said in a statement.

The Ukrainian parliament adopted the presidential law on an all-Ukrainian referendum, which envisions the possibility of electronic voting.

The decision was on Tuesday supported by 255 parliamentarians with the required minimum of 226 votes. The document has yet to be signed by the president, it will take effect on the day following the day of its publication.

"Now Ukrainians in practice will be involved in making decisions that are important for the country, and the authorities will have to listen to the will of the people. The referendum is a significant tool for expanding democracy in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said as quoted by his press service.