UrduPoint.com

UK's Boost Of Police Powers Against Eco Activists May Backfire With More Protest - Experts

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 01:00 PM

UK's Boost of Police Powers Against Eco Activists May Backfire With More Protest - Experts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Plans by UK Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman to extend the powers of the police when it comes to dealing with environmental protesters are not aimed at protecting the public and may be perceived as inaction on the issue of climate change, thus sparking even more activism, experts told Sputnik.

The secretary is reported to want to submit a Public Order bill that expands police powers as well as more serious penalties for protesters if the protests threaten or cause "serious disruption or a serious adverse impact on public safety." The initiative comes in the wake of eco-activists from the UK climate campaign group Just Stop Oil splashing tomato soup over Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting at the National Gallery in London to demand that the government halt new oil and gas extraction projects.

This is not the first time the UK authorities have targeted people involved in climate activism. In 2020, the counter-terrorism police issued a guide to extremist ideologies which included the environmental group Extinction Rebellion. The police later recalled the guidance.

"An unsurprising response, unfortunately. We've seen similar responses by government officials to the disruptive tactics deployed by Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain, to name a few examples. In short, such draconian measures against environmental activists are intended not to protect the public, as these groups do not pose a threat to public safety, but to protect state and corporate interests," Heather Alberro, a lecturer in global sustainable development at Nottingham Trent University, said.

She noted that direct-action tactics are used to draw immediate attention when the usual methods such as voting and lobbying are not working quickly enough, saying that "minor inconveniences" from such tactics are nothing compared to the widespread deaths that will occur if the climate crisis is not addressed.

"To paraphrase human ecologist Andreas Malm, the audacious criminality of the fossil economy only makes emergency tactics like blockading roads and dismantling fossil fuel infrastructure all the more urgent," Alberro continued, adding that "the UK government's response to activists merely trying to highlight the urgency of our predicament represents yet another dangerous step in the wrong direction.

"

Her sentiment is echoed by John Barry, a professor of green political economy at Queen's University Belfast, who stated that "if people are more outraged by this act (the Sunflowers incident), than the consistent and deliberate failures over decades by states such as the UK to ensure, in the words of one of the latest reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, 'a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all', then I respectfully would say they have completely the wrong priorities of what is important."

Barry went on to warn that, without effective climate action by the government, some activists may resort to attacks against infrastructure, while also citing Malm, who authored a book called How to Blow Up a Pipeline: Learning to Fight in a World on Fire that was published in 2021. At the same time, Barry is convinced that climate activists will target only infrastructure and not people.

A similar opinion was given by Christopher Rootes, emeritus professor of environmental politics and political sociology at the University of Kent, who said that "overt violence is very unlikely as it would be wholly contradictory to the ethics that guide their actions."

Alberro shares that view, explaining to Sputnik that direct action by climate activists has the goal of hindering "extractive enterprises" and is "in no way aimed towards harming life or instilling fear," thus lacking the necessary criteria to be considered a terrorist or extremist act.

"Desperation can indeed lead to increasingly extreme measures. However, the ethical and political orientations of these groups is such that overt violence towards living beings is inherently incompatible with their objectives. This is what categorically differentiates them from far-right movements, for instance," she concluded.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire World Police Oil London Guide Same Van Nottingham Belfast Lead United Kingdom May Gas 2020 All From Government Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

36 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afgh ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afghanistan match

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

4 hours ago
 Ttitle: T20 World Cup 2022 Match 07 Ireland Vs. Sc ..

Ttitle: T20 World Cup 2022 Match 07 Ireland Vs. Scotland

5 hours ago
 US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not A ..

US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not Always Best Weapon to Use - Pen ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.