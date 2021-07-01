UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that having the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be a 'liberator' for UK people traveling to countries with medium and high prevalence of the disease

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that having the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be a 'liberator' for UK people traveling to countries with medium and high prevalence of the disease.

"I am very confident that the double jabs will be a liberator and they will enable people to travel," Johnson told broadcasters during a visit to a Nissan plant in Sunderland, in northeast England.

Although he said that the government will be giving more details in the coming days, the prime minister stressed that fully vaccinated people will be in a "much better position" to travel abroad without having to isolate on return.

At the moment, all people entering the United Kingdom have to quarantine depending on which country they are coming from. Those from "green" list countries must take a COVID-19 test on or before the second day after arrival; those coming from "amber" countries must quarantine and take two COVID-19 tests.

Travelers coming from "red" countries cannot enter the UK unless they have a British or Irish passport or a residence permit.

Johnson stressed, however, that despite any future change to the current restrictions, which reportedly could be in effect on July 26, traveling abroad will not be completely "hassle free."