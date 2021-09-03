UrduPoint.com

UK's Raab Discusses Developments In Afghanistan With Tajik Foreign Minister

Fri 03rd September 2021

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday that he had discussed with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the situation in Afghanistan and ways to help the country after the Taliban (banned in Russia) seized power.

Earlier in the day, the top UK diplomat discussed the developments in the Central Asian nation with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani during his visit to Doha on Thursday as part of his regional tour on Afghanistan.

"We are working with regional partners around the clock. I spoke to Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and discussed how our countries can help maintain stability in the region, and tackle the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan," Raab tweeted.

UK Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon is expected to discuss the matter with the Tajik authorities during his visit to Dushanbe on Friday.

