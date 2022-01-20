(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The Russian embassy in London has warned that the UK government decision to supply Ukraine with thousands of light anti-tank weapons will only "fuel the crisis" and increase tensions at the Russian-Ukrainian border.

"It is crystal clear that UK shipment of lethal weapons to Ukraine will only fuel the crisis and increase tensions," the embassy tweeted on Wednesday evening.

On Monday, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Parliament that the UK had decided to supply Ukraine with a batch of light-armor defensive weapons systems, and that a "small number" of UK staff will travel to the country to provide initial training.

The next day, the UK minister for armed forces, James Heappey, said that "thousands" of such weapons had been airlifted to Ukraine.

Western countries have recently accused Russia of a military build-up along the border with Ukraine, seeing it as a preparation for invasion. Moscow, however, denied the allegations, and said that it is does not intend to launch a military operation against any country. Russia also views the allegations as a pretext to deploy NATO military equipment near the country's borders.