WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Eighty-three percent of people in Ethiopia's Tigray region are food insecure after 15 months of war and three-quarters of families experience severe lack of food, the World Food Program (WFP) said in a food security assessment on Friday.

"The Tigray Emergency Food Security Assessment found that 83 percent of people are food insecure. Families are exhausting all means to feed themselves, with three quarters of the population using extreme coping strategies to survive," the WFP said.

The WFP explained that diets in the Tigray region are increasingly impoverished as food items become unavailable and families rely almost exclusively on cereals while limiting portion sizes and the number of meals to make available food stretch further.

As a result of the on-going conflict, the WFP said it estimates families in the northern part of Ethiopia received less than 30 percent of their caloric needs in the past several months.

This has exacerbated the food crisis and consequently families and individuals will need humanitarian food assistance through the end of this year, the WFP said.

Fighting has prevented convoys from getting to Tigray since mid-December and conditions on the ground have posed a threat to the safety of staff as well as food supplies, the WFP added.