UN Chief Deeply Regrets Violence in Karabakh, Calls for End to All Hostilities - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deeply regrets the ongoing violence between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region and calls for immediate end to hostilities, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Friday.

"The Secretary-General deeply regrets that parties continue military engagement, despite strong and repeated calls of the international community, including from himself and the OSCE Co-Chairs, to cease fire," Dujarric said. "He calls on the sides to immediately end all hostilities."