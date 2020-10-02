UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Deeply Regrets Violence In Karabakh, Calls For End To All Hostilities - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:58 PM

UN Chief Deeply Regrets Violence in Karabakh, Calls for End to All Hostilities - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deeply regrets the ongoing violence between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region and calls for immediate end to hostilities, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Friday.

"The Secretary-General deeply regrets that parties continue military engagement, despite strong and repeated calls of the international community, including from himself and the OSCE Co-Chairs, to cease fire," Dujarric said. "He calls on the sides to immediately end all hostilities."

