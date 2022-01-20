UN Chief Hopes Lavrov-Blinken Meeting Will Lead to De-Escalation - Spokesman

UN chief Antonio Guterres hopes the upcoming meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead to defusing tensions around Ukraine, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) UN chief Antonio Guterres hopes the upcoming meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead to defusing tensions around Ukraine, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

The two will meet in Geneva on Friday to follow up on last week's diplomatic engagements regarding Russia's security proposals.

"He (Guterres) continues to call for dialogue. We do have the upcoming meeting, ... and we hope that would lead to de-escalation," Dujarric told a press briefing.