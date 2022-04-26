UrduPoint.com

UN Chief In Moscow Says Wants Ukraine Ceasefire 'as Soon As Possible'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 04:31 PM

UN chief in Moscow says wants Ukraine ceasefire 'as soon as possible'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a visit to Moscow Tuesday that he was looking to find ways to stop the fighting in Ukraine as quickly as possible

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a visit to Moscow Tuesday that he was looking to find ways to stop the fighting in Ukraine as quickly as possible.

"We are extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialogue, create the conditions for a ceasefire as soon as possible, create the conditions for a peaceful solution," Guterres said at the start of talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Guterres was making his first visit to Moscow since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24 and was due to meet President Vladimir Putin after Lavrov.

"I know that we have... different interpretations about what's happening in Ukraine," he said.

"That does not limit the possibility to have a very serious dialogue on how best we can work to minimise the suffering of people."Guterres was to travel on from Moscow to Kyiv, where President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised his decision to go to Russia before Ukraine as "simply wrong".

Guterres has accused Russia of violating the UN charter by sending troops into Ukraine and has repeatedly demanded a ceasefire.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin February From Best

Recent Stories

Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble ..

Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble to citizens

37 minutes ago
 Najam Ul Saqeeb & Abdul Basit win DC Charsadda Bad ..

Najam Ul Saqeeb & Abdul Basit win DC Charsadda Badminton title

2 minutes ago
 Northwest School of Medicine holds seminar to high ..

Northwest School of Medicine holds seminar to highlight World Immunization Week ..

2 minutes ago
 IMF official says faster U.S. rate hike could mean ..

IMF official says faster U.S. rate hike could mean financial "complexities" for ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Urges Forces in Sudan to Protect Civilians in C ..

EU Urges Forces in Sudan to Protect Civilians in Compliance With Juba Peace Agre ..

2 minutes ago
 South Korean President Congratulates Macron on Ree ..

South Korean President Congratulates Macron on Reelection

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.