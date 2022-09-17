UN Chief Says Will Meet With Lavrov on Margins of UNGA, No Date Set Yet

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told RIA Novosti that he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the margins of the UN General Assembly debate next week but no date has been set.

"My agenda is still being reshaped, but the only thing I can tell you is that of course we'll meet," Guterres said regarding his anticipated meeting with Lavrov.

Guterres said he will discuss with Lavrov matters concerning Ukraine, the grain exports agreement and specifically issues with Russian exports of food and fertilizer.