UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Seeks Progress In South Sudan To Evaluate Arms Embargo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:46 PM

UN chief seeks progress in South Sudan to evaluate arms embargo

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for South Sudan to make progress on governance, disarmament and human rights as the world body evaluates whether to extend a three-year-old arms embargo

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for South Sudan to make progress on governance, disarmament and human rights as the world body evaluates whether to extend a three-year-old arms embargo.

In a report recently submitted to the Security Council, Guterres proposed "three key benchmarks" out of 34 specific targets to assess the embargo, which is up for renewal at the end of May.

"These benchmarks may contribute to the implementation of the agreement (between South Sudan rivals), the cessation of hostilities and the permanent ceasefire," Guterres said.

The criteria he listed were progress "on political and governance issues," on "disarmament, demobilization and reintegration" of fighters and on "the humanitarian and human rights situation.

" Impoverished South Sudan has been devastated by violence since its independence in 2011 with more than 380,000 people killed.

The crisis eased in February 2020 when President Salva Kiir reached a power-sharing deal with his rival Riek Machar but observers have warned of a return to war as there has been limited movement on other aspects of the truce.

A report by UN experts in December called for an extension of the embargo and reported several violations, notably by Ugandan troops.

Amnesty International also backed the preservation of the embargo, saying there was a surge in violence against civilians last year.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan said this week it nonetheless planned a small reduction in troops as violence has abated.

Related Topics

World United Nations Progress Independence Sudan February May December 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

PDWP approves five water supply schemes worth Rs 4 ..

4 minutes ago

Sania appraises Ehsaas Tahafuz operations at Holy ..

4 minutes ago

EMA Chief Reaffirms Agency's Plans for On-SIte Vis ..

4 minutes ago

US Olympic Committee Opposes Athlete Boycotts to A ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of rescue official's i ..

24 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 7 Apr 2021

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.