UN Chief Urges Sudanese Stakeholders to Immediately Return to Dialogue - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Sudanese stakeholders to immediately return to dialogue and restore the constitutional order following the military coup, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Sudanese military detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other cabinet ministers.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of the capital of Khartoum to protest the military coup, which took place just weeks before the military was to hand the leadership of the transitional council to civilians.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the ongoing military coup d'état in Khartoum and all actions that could jeopardize Sudan's political transition and stability," Dujarric said. "Sudanese stakeholders must immediately return to dialogue, and engage in good faith to restore the constitutional order and Sudan's transitional process."