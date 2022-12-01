UN Close to Deal to Resume Russian Ammonia Exports Via Ukraine This Week - Griffiths

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The United Nations will likely reach a deal to resume Russian ammonia exports through Ukraine by the end of this week, UN Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said during an event hosted by Reuters.

"I think we're quite close, we're edging towards it this week," Griffiths said on Wednesday when asked about the status of the deal.