UN Demands End To Violence In Africa's Great Lakes Region

Muhammad Irfan 28 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 10:35 PM

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The UN Security Council on Wednesday unanimously called for an end to violence and the looting of natural resources in central Africa's Great Lakes region, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a declaration introduced by Kenya and adopted by all 15 members, the Council "demands that all armed groups cease immediately all forms of violence." "The Security Council further demands that the members of all armed groups immediately and permanently disband and lay down their arms, and calls for the restoration of state authority of the government in eastern DRC," reads the text.

The UN's highest authority also "condemns the continued illicit exploitation of and trade in natural resources in eastern DRC and the region," noting in particular "conflict minerals" like tin and gold along with cocoa, timber and wildlife.

Such exploitation "undermines lasting peace and development for the Great Lakes region," the Council said.

The declaration noted a link between the illegal exploitation and trade of natural resources and the illegal acquisition and trafficking of weapons, saying it is "fueling and exacerbating armed conflict."Africa's Great Lakes region includes Burundi, the DRC, Uganda and Rwanda.

