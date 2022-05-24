UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2022 | 07:00 AM

UN Deputy Secretary General Criticizes Proposals to 'Markedly Cut' Development Assistance

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The proposals to "markedly cut" the Official Development Assistance to address the impacts on refugees in Ukraine are very troubling, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said on Friday.

"I am deeply troubled over the recent decisions and proposals to markedly cut Official Development Assistance (ODA) to service the impacts of the war in Ukraine on refugees," Mohammed, who chairs the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, said.

Muhhamad noted that the conflict in Ukraine is having an impact on the world economy that was already affected by the COVID-19 pandemic measures and climate change.

"Global food prices have reached an all-time high. A global energy crisis is already in motion. Overstretched public finances in the aftermath of the pandemic have left many developing countries with little capacity to cope," she said.

Muhhamad pointed out that this is why now is the time for United Nations member states to respond to the humanitarian crisis.

"They should respond by) bringing additional resources needed to meet Member State ODA pledges, thus investing in humanity's resilience and preventing the current crisis from cascading into many others. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary efforts," she said.

According to the UN World Food Program, the situation in Ukraine may result in higher food prices and global hunger given that the Black Sea basin is one of the most important regions for production of grain and agricultural products. Ukraine and Russia account for 30% of global exports of wheat, 20% of global exports of maize and 76% of sunflower oil.

