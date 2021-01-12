UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The United Nations is still evaluating and discussing with the World Health Organization (WHO) the offer by Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine free of charge for all UN employees, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"It is still being studied, and we are also in discussions with the WHO," Dujarric said when asked about the United Nations' stance regarding Putin's proposal.

Last week, Dujarric said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will rely on the local health authorities in New York City for UN employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

During a speech at the UN General Assembly in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered all UN employees to receive the Sputnik V vaccine free of charge.