UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Documents 269 Deaths In Iraq Anti-Gov't Protests Since October 1 - Rights Council

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:06 PM

UN Documents 269 Deaths in Iraq Anti-Gov't Protests Since October 1 - Rights Council

Deaths during more than a month of anti-government protests in Iraq totaled at least 269, with most of the victims killed by security forces and armed militias, the UN Human Rights Council told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Deaths during more than a month of anti-government protests in Iraq totaled at least 269, with most of the victims killed by security forces and armed militias, the UN Human Rights Council told reporters on Friday.

"Between 1 October and last night, the Human Rights Office for the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq has documented 269 deaths in the context of demonstrations across the country," UN mission in Iraq spokesmen Rupert Colville said. "At least 8,000 others have reportedly been injured, including members of the Iraqi security forces."

Colville explained that the majority of the casualties have resulted from the use of live ammunition by security forces and armed elements, described by many as private militia groups, as well as the unnecessary, disproportionate or improper use of less-lethal weapons such as tear gas.

Colville also said exact casualty figures may be much higher.

Protests since the beginning of October have taken place in mostly Shia Muslim areas of Iraq against the nation's Shia-dominated government, with open excoriation of Iran.

Protesters angry over government corruption and a failure to provide basic services such as electricity are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi and his administration.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Prime Minister United Nations Electricity Iran Iraq May October Gas Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministers of Russia, Japan Might Hold Talk ..

41 seconds ago

Patriarchate of Alexandria Technically Recognizes ..

43 seconds ago

Russia Expects Adequate Response by Moldova to Act ..

45 seconds ago

Trump, Bulgaria Prime Minister Borissov to Meet in ..

46 seconds ago

Trump Says Will Announce 'Important Position' on V ..

4 minutes ago

Japanese Foreign Minister Might Visit Russia by En ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.