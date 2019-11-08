Deaths during more than a month of anti-government protests in Iraq totaled at least 269, with most of the victims killed by security forces and armed militias, the UN Human Rights Council told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Deaths during more than a month of anti-government protests in Iraq totaled at least 269, with most of the victims killed by security forces and armed militias, the UN Human Rights Council told reporters on Friday.

"Between 1 October and last night, the Human Rights Office for the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq has documented 269 deaths in the context of demonstrations across the country," UN mission in Iraq spokesmen Rupert Colville said. "At least 8,000 others have reportedly been injured, including members of the Iraqi security forces."

Colville explained that the majority of the casualties have resulted from the use of live ammunition by security forces and armed elements, described by many as private militia groups, as well as the unnecessary, disproportionate or improper use of less-lethal weapons such as tear gas.

Colville also said exact casualty figures may be much higher.

Protests since the beginning of October have taken place in mostly Shia Muslim areas of Iraq against the nation's Shia-dominated government, with open excoriation of Iran.

Protesters angry over government corruption and a failure to provide basic services such as electricity are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi and his administration.