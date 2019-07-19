UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Experts Condemn Italy's Criminal Proceedings Against Ship Captain Who Saved Migrants

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

UN Experts Condemn Italy's Criminal Proceedings Against Ship Captain Who Saved Migrants

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The detention and criminal case against a ship captain who rescued migrants and brought them to Italy and threats against a judge who released her are a cause of significant concern for UN human rights experts, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a press release on Thursday.

"UN human rights experts have expressed grave concern over the detention and criminal proceedings in Italy against the German captain of the migrant rescue vessel Sea-Watch 3 and stated that the threats to the judge who ruled her release were unlawful," the release said.

The release explained that the ship's captain, Carola Rackete, steered the vessel with 40 migrants on board to enter Italy's port of Lampedusa on June 2. Two days later, Rackete was brought before a judge being accused of neglecting police in docking at the port and hitting a patrol boat.

On July 2, the judge ruled that Rackete had fulfilling an obligation to rescue people at sea and dismissed the charges against her, ordering her immediate release. Since, the judge has received death and rape threats.

The release noted that Rackete remains under investigation and faces up to 15 years in prison on charges of facilitating illegal migration and endangering the lives of police officers and,

On June 11, the Italian government passed a security and migration decree to fine non-governmental organizations up to 50,000 Euros if they use rescue boats to bring in migrants to Italy.

The Italian government has also banned vessels carrying rescued migrants from entering its territorial waters, with the nation's ports having remained closed to such boats since last summer.

Related Topics

Police United Nations German Fine Italy June July Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

Trump Now Says US Mulling Sanctions on Turkey Over ..

23 minutes ago

Four People Killed, 30 Injured in Bus Crash in Cen ..

24 minutes ago

US Senate Advances Nominations for Defense Secreta ..

24 minutes ago

Naftogaz Agrees With EC Proposal on Gas Transit, R ..

25 minutes ago

Iran May Change Defense Strategy to Offensive in R ..

25 minutes ago

All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.