UN Food Agency Says Setting Up Humanitarian Hub In Uzbekistan For Afghanistan

Tue 14th September 2021 | 10:50 PM

UN Food Agency Says Setting Up Humanitarian Hub in Uzbekistan for Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The UN World Food Program (WFP) said on Tursday that it is establishing a humanitarian logistics hub in Termez, Uzbekistan, to position food for Afghanistan.

"In anticipation of the high food needs and further disruptions to supply chains, WFP is positioning food and other stocks at strategic border points in Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In addition, a logistics hub of 5,000 square meters space is being established in Termez, Uzbekistan," the WFP said in a press release of Tuesday.

Earlier in September, Kazakhstan also proposed establishing a UN logistics hub in Almaty to safely deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is facing a major economic crisis exacerbated by the takeover of the Taliban (banned in Russia) on August 15 that caused many countries to halt aid to Afghanistan.

At the United Nations donor conference held in Geneva on Monday, international donors raised $1.2 billion to help avert the looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.

