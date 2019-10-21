UN Human Rights Chief Calls for Probe of Deaths in Chile Unrest

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday called for independent investigations into deaths in the ongoing violence between authorities and protesters in Chile and the establishment of an open dialogue among all actors to resolve the crisis in the country

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday called for independent investigations into deaths in the ongoing violence between authorities and protesters in Chile and the establishment of an open dialogue among all actors to resolve the crisis in the country.

"It is essential that all actions, by the authorities and by protestors, that have led to injury or death, are subjected to independent, impartial and transparent investigations," Bachelet said. "There needs to be open and sincere dialogue by all actors concerned to help resolve this situation, including a profound examination of the wide range of socio-economic issues underlying the current crisis."

Chile has been marred by public unrest since authorities increased subway fares on October 6. What started as peaceful public demonstrations grew into violent rallies and clashes with law enforcement.

Bachelet, a former president of Chile, called on the country's authorities to act by international human rights standards and ensure that the rights of people to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are respected.

According to her office, at least eight people have died in the demonstrations so far, and some reports indicate that the death toll may be as high as 13. Some 44 people have been injured, and 283 individuals have been detained in connection with the protests.

Dozens of members of Chile's security forces, the statement added, have been reportedly injured as well.

The increasingly violent nature of the public riots forced the authorities to declare a state of emergency in the provinces of Santiago and Chacabuco, as well as in the municipalities of Puente Alto and San Bernardo on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Chilean government called a state of emergency in the cities of Valparaiso, Talca, Chillan, Chillan Viejo, Temuco, and Padre Las Casas - all popular among tourists due to their proximity to the Pacific Ocean.