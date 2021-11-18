UrduPoint.com

UN Humanitarian Affairs Office Urges World To Help Alleviate Climate Change In Madagascar

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:03 PM

UN Humanitarian Affairs Office Urges World to Help Alleviate Climate Change in Madagascar

The international community must urgently increase its support to people facing severe hunger and other consequences of climate change in the Grand Sud region of Madagascar, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Madagascar at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Issa Sanogo, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The international community must urgently increase its support to people facing severe hunger and other consequences of climate change in the Grand Sud region of Madagascar, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Madagascar at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Issa Sanogo, said on Thursday.

"The world cannot look away. People in Madagascar need our support now, and into the future. I call on the international community to show solidarity with the communities in the Grand Sud, who are bearing the brunt of the climate crisis," Sanogo said.

While donors have already contributed over $110 million out of the $224.

5 million required under the revised Flash Appeal issued by the UN OCHA, more is immediately required to enable humanitarian organizations to provide food, water, health services, and life-saving nutrition to nearly 1.3 million people in the Grand Sud in the months ahead, the agency noted.

Southern Madagascar is facing its most acute drought in 40 years, with the situation worsened by sandstorms and pests. According to the OCHA, between October 2020 and January 2021, less than 50% of the normal rainfall was received in the Grand Sud, devastating agricultural production and leaving more than 1.6 million unable to grow their own food for at least three years.

Related Topics

World United Nations Water Drought Madagascar January October 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber webinar sheds light on key legal asp ..

Dubai Chamber webinar sheds light on key legal aspects of e-commerce

19 minutes ago
 India, China Hold Consultations on Eastern Ladakh ..

India, China Hold Consultations on Eastern Ladakh Border Issue - New Delhi

33 seconds ago
 President for promotion of virtual education

President for promotion of virtual education

36 seconds ago
 SNGPL regional office establishes control room to ..

SNGPL regional office establishes control room to tackle emergencies

38 seconds ago
 Experts stress stakeholders' role for education ro ..

Experts stress stakeholders' role for education roadmap in post-Covid era

41 seconds ago
 Issues of policemen to be resolved for effective p ..

Issues of policemen to be resolved for effective performance

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.