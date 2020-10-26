UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Launches Libyan Political Dialogue Forum

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:15 PM

UN launches Libyan Political Dialogue Forum

The Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Libya, Stephanie Williams, launched Sunday the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) shortly after the signing of the permanent ceasefire agreement Friday

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Libya, Stephanie Williams, launched Sunday the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) shortly after the signing of the permanent ceasefire agreement Friday.

The forum will convene its first virtual meeting on Monday, while the direct in-person meeting of the LPDF will kick off on Nov. 9, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement.

"The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum is a fully inclusive intra-Libyan political dialogue established by the Berlin Conference Outcomes, which were endorsed by Security Council resolutions 2510 (2020) and 2542 (2020)," the statement said.

The invited participants to the Forum are drawn from different Constituencies, based on the principles of inclusivity, fair geographic, ethnic, political, tribal and social representation, the statement explained.

The overall objective of the LPDF is a consensus on a unified governance framework to "restore Libya's sovereignty and the democratic legitimacy of Libyan institutions," the UNSMIL said.

Williams said Friday that the Libyan delegations to the 5+5 Joint Military Commission talks in Geneva have signed a permanent ceasefire agreement.

The eastern-based army and the UN-backed government had been engaged in conflict for over a year in and around the capital Tripoli, which ended in early June with the UN-backed government announcing the takeover of western Libya after withdrawal of the eastern-based army.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Berlin Tripoli Geneva Libya June Sunday 2020 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 157,000

43 seconds ago

Sub-national polio eradication drive starts in 128 ..

45 seconds ago

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 7,909,959, death to ..

47 seconds ago

President Arif Alvi calls on PTI delegations of Su ..

51 seconds ago

S. Korea reports 119 more COVID-19 cases, 25,955 i ..

4 minutes ago

PM favours open trade border with Afghanistan to f ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.