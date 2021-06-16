UrduPoint.com
UN Looks Forward To Learning More About Outcomes Of Biden-Putin Summit - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:36 PM

UN Looks Forward to Learning More About Outcomes of Biden-Putin Summit - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The United Nations looks forward to learning more about the results of the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters on Wednesday.

"At this stage, we are looking forward to learning more regarding the outcomes of today's summit, considering it has just wrapped up," Haq said during a press briefing. "We've consistently supported all of efforts to dialogue and we hope that today's discussions to address pressing global challenges and to achieve greater strategic stability and security will move us forward."

