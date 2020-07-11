UrduPoint.com
UN Mission In Libya Concerned About Tripoli Clashes, Calls For Security Sector Reform

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) views the renewed deadly clashes in the Janzour area of western Tripoli with concern and is calling on the Government of National Accord (GNA) to reform the security sector

"UNSMIL is deeply concerned at the recent clashes that took place between criminal elements, including armed groups members, in Janzour, a civilian-populated neighbourhood in Tripoli. These clashes frightened local residents and resulted in a number of casualties. The Mission condemns such reckless actions, as they directly endanger civilians at a time when Tripoli is beginning to recover from a 15-month long siege," the mission wrote on Twitter.

According to various reports, the rival groups clashed in Janzour on Tuesday and later on Thursday, leaving several civilians injured.

The violence reportedly erupted after the brother of one of the local militia leaders was killed. Even though the fighting stopped, tensions in the area remain high with the possibility of further clashes.

"The clashes underscore the need for the GNA to move swiftly on effective and coordinated Security Sector Reform and Disarmament Demobilization and Reintegration efforts," the UNSMIL noted.

The North African country has been split between two rival administrations, the UN-recognized western-based government, backed by Turkey, and the Tobruk-based parliament, supported by the Libyan National Army.

