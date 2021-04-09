UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Moving Closer To Sending Repair Mission To Decaying Tanker In Yemen - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 11:26 PM

UN Moving Closer to Sending Repair Mission to Decaying Tanker in Yemen - Spokesman

The United Nations believes it is moving closer to deploying a technical mission to the decaying Safer oil tanker moored off the Yemen coast, following the recent discussions with the Houthi authorities who are to give the green light to access the vessel, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The United Nations believes it is moving closer to deploying a technical mission to the decaying Safer oil tanker moored off the Yemen coast, following the recent discussions with the Houthi authorities who are to give the green light to access the vessel, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We're making every effort to resolve all pending logistical issues and security arrangements," Haq said. "We've had some constructive discussions with the de-facto authorities in Sanaa this week, and are cautiously optimistic that we're moving closer to a solution."

Haq explained that once the United Nations resolves all logistical arrangements, it will need some time to book vessels for the repair mission, confirm personnel and deploy equipment.

"The sooner we get everything agreed, the sooner this work can start," he said.

The United Nations has been trying to get on board the tanker to make initial repairs and conduct an overall assessment since late January. However, due to numerous bureaucratic and logistical impediments, the deployment on the vessel loaded with over one million barrels of oil was postponed several times.

Safer has been anchored off Yemen's Red Sea coast since 2015. In addition to nearing a collapse of its structure and causing a major humanitarian catastrophe around the port city of Al-Hudaydah, it is also vulnerable to being hit by firearms and exploding.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen Oil Sanaa January 2015 All Million

Recent Stories

12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

22 seconds ago

Ruler of Sharjah opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Ka ..

30 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates breakwater project in ..

45 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Souq Al Ju ..

1 hour ago

US Watching Closely China's 'Aggression' Toward Ta ..

18 seconds ago

Scientist Dr Yar Muhammad calls on Governor Baloch ..

19 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.