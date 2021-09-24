UN Must Target Houthi Financial Networks, Not Only Individuals - Yemeni Foreign Minister

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The United Nations has to impose sanctions against Houthis' financial networks as personal sanctions are not working, Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak told Sputnik.

"Sanctions are already there. I think we have to be more clever about sanctions," Mubarak said. "I mean, we have to target their financial networks by sanctions more than just individuals."