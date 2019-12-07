UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Not To Engage In Cyprus-Turkey Raw Over Hydrocarbons Leaving It To Courts- Mission Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 06:28 PM

UN Not to Engage in Cyprus-Turkey Raw Over Hydrocarbons Leaving It to Courts- Mission Head

The United Nations is not going to engage in the settlement of the deepening dispute between Cyprus and Turkey over the exploration of the offshore mineral resources and leaves it to courts to solve, UN Secretary-General's Special Representative in Cyprus and Head of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar told Sputnik

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The United Nations is not going to engage in the settlement of the deepening dispute between Cyprus and Turkey over the exploration of the offshore mineral resources and leaves it to courts to solve, UN Secretary-General's Special Representative in Cyprus and Head of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Cyprus petitioned the International Court of Justice at The Hague in order to safeguard its offshore mineral rights amid Turkey's oil exploration drilling in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone.

"We believe that the best way to resolve outstanding issues around hydrocarbons is to reach a comprehensive settlement on Cyprus. We leave this now to the courts and we also leave it to others, it's not up to the Secretary-General or his missions to engage," Spehar said on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogues forum in Rome.

Since hydrocarbon fields were discovered in the Eastern Mediterranean, including those in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus, their development plans have led to tensions between the countries. Ankara believes that Turkish Cypriots have the right to these natural resources and have sent drilling rigs and naval ships to the region.

On Wednesday, Turkey announced its plans to conduct further oil and gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. It came a week after it signed a memorandum of understanding with Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord last week. Under the agreement, Ankara gets access to a zone between Turkey and Libya in the Mediterranean that Greece and Cyprus claim as theirs. Egypt, Greece, Cyprus and the parliament based in eastern Libya have each voiced their objection to the agreement.

Related Topics

United Nations Turkey Parliament Egypt Oil Rome The Hague Ankara Cyprus Libya Greece Gas Government Agreement Best Court

Recent Stories

Atif Aslam is likely to sing title song for PSL 20 ..

18 minutes ago

PML-N leaders arrive in London for meeting on poli ..

41 minutes ago

TCKP showcases cultural, traditional handicrafts a ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Approves Memorandum on Maritime Border With ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 07 ..

3 minutes ago

Security arrangements for anti-polio campaign disc ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.