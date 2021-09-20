UrduPoint.com

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The United Nations approved Kazakhstan's initiative to create a hub in Almaty for storing and distributing the international humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"Kazakhstan's initiative received a preliminary positive reaction from UN officials. It will be proper to discuss details after reaching agreements with all the interested parties," the ministry said, responding to Sputnik's request.

