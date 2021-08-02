UrduPoint.com

UN On Belarusian Athlete Timanovskaya: No One Should Be Forced To Go Home Under Threat

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 10:38 PM

UN on Belarusian Athlete Timanovskaya: No One Should Be Forced to Go Home Under Threat

The United Nations believes that no one should be forced to return to their countries under threat in light of the incident with Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The United Nations believes that no one should be forced to return to their countries under threat in light of the incident with Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"What is important is that everyone who asks for protection, for refugee status is afforded that opportunity," Dujarric said. "No one should be forced to go home under threat or under force."

Dujarric also said everyone has a "fundamental right" to express their opinions freely without fearing harassment.

Related Topics

United Nations Olympics Refugee

Recent Stories

Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC ..

Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC economic cooperation and integ ..

10 minutes ago
 BISE Hyderabad revises schedule of remaining SSC, ..

BISE Hyderabad revises schedule of remaining SSC, HSC exams

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt to plant 60 mln saplings in ongoing mo ..

Punjab govt to plant 60 mln saplings in ongoing monsoon: SACM

1 minute ago
 DC requests Secretary Local Government to relieve ..

DC requests Secretary Local Government to relieve ACs from additional charges

5 minutes ago
 'Single National Curriculum's an epoch-making step ..

'Single National Curriculum's an epoch-making step': Governor Sarwar

5 minutes ago
 9 more die of Coronavirus in KP

9 more die of Coronavirus in KP

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.