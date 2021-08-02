UN on Belarusian Athlete Timanovskaya: No One Should Be Forced to Go Home Under Threat

The United Nations believes that no one should be forced to return to their countries under threat in light of the incident with Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The United Nations believes that no one should be forced to return to their countries under threat in light of the incident with Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"What is important is that everyone who asks for protection, for refugee status is afforded that opportunity," Dujarric said. "No one should be forced to go home under threat or under force."

Dujarric also said everyone has a "fundamental right" to express their opinions freely without fearing harassment.