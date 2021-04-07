UN Refugee Agency Calls for Equal Access to COVID-19 Vaccines for Refugees - Statement

The international community should act collectively to ensure that refugees across the globe have equal access to COVID-19 vaccines, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The international community should act collectively to ensure that refugees across the globe have equal access to COVID-19 vaccines, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On World Health Day, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is calling for concerted international action and solidarity to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations, including for refugees and other forcibly displaced and stateless people," the statement said.

Some 153 states have adopted strategies that include vaccination of refugees, and 20 countries have already begun inoculating displaced populations, the UNHCR said. However, in many parts of the world, immunization remains a challenging task mostly due to the unequal availability of vaccines.

"The blatant imbalances observed in vaccine-sharing among states are counter-productive and shortsighted," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi noted in the statement.

Besides, 85 percent of all refugees are hosted by countries that face financial challenges and need more support to address the urgent health needs, including COVID-19 vaccines.

To support these nations and respond to the impacts of the pandemic, the UN Refugee Agency said it urgently requires an additional $455 million. UNHCR added that to date, it has received only 13 percent of that appeal.