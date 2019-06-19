UrduPoint.com
UN Report Says Lacks Sufficient Evidence To Claim Turkey, US Knew Khashoggi Life In Danger

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 03:39 PM

The special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions of the UN Human Rights Council said in a Wednesday report that she did not find any sufficient evidence that Ankara or Washington could have been aware of any real danger to life of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last October

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions of the UN Human Rights Council said in a Wednesday report that she did not find any sufficient evidence that Ankara or Washington could have been aware of any real danger to life of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last October.

"Special Rapporteur has concluded that there is insufficient evidence to suggest that either Turkey or the United States knew, or ought to have known, of a real and imminent or foreseeable threat to Mr. Khashoggi's life," Agnes Callamard concluded in a report.

